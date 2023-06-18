LSU Takes Down Tennessee, Faces #1 Seed Wake Forest On Monday

LSU right-hander Paul Skenes allowed two runs in 7.2 innings, first baseman Tre Morgan drove in two runs and Gavin Dugas homered in the Tigers 6-3 win over Tennessee Saturday night in the College World Series.

With the victory, LSU faces the #1 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons Monday evening. Wake Forest came from behind to beat Stanford 3-2 before the Tigers and Volunteers played.

LSU jumped on top in the second inning when Dugas crushed a 2-1 pitch from Vols starter Andrew Lindsey. The Tigers made it 2-0, on Morgan’s 1-3 fielder’s choice in the 3rd, scoring Josh Pearson.

Meanwhile, Skenes was rolling along, striking out 12 while just walking one.

Tennessee wouldn’t go quietly when they finally got to Skenes in the 8th for a run before giving way to Gavin Guidry. Guidry surrendered two-run home run to Andrew Ensley making it a 5-3 game.

Tigers right fielder Brayden Jobert added some insurance with a solo shot in the 8th.

Lefty Riley Cooper relieved Guidry in the 8th, allowed one hit and struck out two to pick up the save.

If the rotation remains the same, Ty Floyd is expected to start for LSU on Monday against Wake Forest.

