LSU Pitcher Grant Taylor Out for the Season

The LSU Tigers the nation's top team as the preseason number one team in the country for baseball this season just got a little weaker. According to Kendall Rogers, LSU pitcher Grant Taylor is out for the season with a UCL injury.

Losing the number 15 prospect in the 2023 MLB draft is a tough pill to swallow. Last season Taylor posted a 5.81 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and had a winning record of 4-1.

The Tigers will miss Taylor going forward but they will have to gather themselves and use the next-man-up model.