LSU Blanks Kentucky 14-0, One Down One To Go For Trip to Omaha

Tre’ Morgan and Tommy White each homered twice and Paul Skenes pitched 7.2 innings of shutout baseball as the LSU Tigers inched closer to Omaha, with a 14-0 victory over Kentucky in Game 1 of the Super Regional Saturday night.

The game was marred by three weather delays. The first coming about 20 minutes before the game was going to start just after 2P. Shortly thereafter, the NCAA announced the game would not start until 7:06P CT.

After waiting through five hours of sunny skies, the game was delayed again at 6:30P CT with a start time slated for 8:06P CT. That didn’t happen either.

On the bright side, it finally rained at Alex Box stadium just after 8P with the start time pushed back to 9:06P CT.

Following the third and final rain delay, the game was never interrupted after waiting for seven hours. The delays didn’t have any effect on Tigers starter Paul Skenes, who mowed Kentucky down in order on 15 pitches in the 1st inning.

Morgan hit the first of his two home runs in the bottom of the 1st and LSU was off and running. The Tigers hit back-to-back home runs for the third straight game in the third innings. Tommy White golfed a two-run shot and Morgan followed with another solo blast making it 4-0. Morgan finished the game going 4-5, 2H, 3R, and 3 RBI.

Tigers blew the game wide open in the 5th inning, scoring six runs. Josh Pearson led off with a home run and Jordan Thompson finished the scoring with a two-run single. As a team, the Tigers belted six home runs.

Meanwhile, Skenes cruised. He allowed only four base hits, walked one and struck out nine in his final Alex Box appearance.

The Tigers can wrap up the Super Regional with a victory on Sunday with the game “scheduled” for 5P CT and can be watched on ESPN 2. If Kentucky wins, the "if necessary" game will be played on Monday.

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey's Outfits LSU's National Champion and Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has some of the best style in the game. Here are some (not all) of the highlights. We even dug back for some "greatest hits" she had before she got to Baton Rouge.

Pics From LSU's Women's Basketball National Championship Win