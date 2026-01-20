LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese joined the cast of Netflix’s “The Hunting Wives” Season 2.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Reese will play “Trainer Barbie,” a reference to her LSU nickname “Bayou Barbie.” A Baton Rouge fan gave her that name because of her glamorous look on the court, including her eyelash extensions, long pink nails, and hair always done.

What Louisiana Fans Need to Know

The Chicago Sky forward led LSU to its first national championship in 2023. She’s a two-time WNBA All-Star who keeps building her brand beyond basketball.

Reese saw this coming. After watching Season 1 last summer, she tweeted to show creator Rebecca Cutter, “Just let me know if you need me for season 2.”

The series follows Sophie, a woman who moves from New England to East Texas and joins a wealthy social circle hiding deadly secrets. Season 2 is filming now, but doesn’t have a release date.

This isn’t Reese’s first acting project. She’s also set to voice a character in the upcoming animated sports film “Goat,” releasing Feb. 13, alongside NBA star Stephen Curry.

Reese’s Record-Breaking LSU Career

Reese transferred to LSU from Maryland before the 2022-23 season and made an immediate impact in Baton Rouge. She averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game during her first season with the Tigers.

In the 2023 NCAA tournament, Reese was named Most Outstanding Player after LSU beat Iowa 102-85 in the championship game. She finished that game with 15 points and 10 rebounds — her 34th double-double of the season, breaking the NCAA single-season record.

Reese played two seasons at LSU before declaring for the WNBA draft in 2024. The Chicago Sky selected her seventh overall.

