Louisiana Softball Falls Short to Washington in Game 1 of the Super Regional

Louisiana came off of an emotional weekend last weekend as they beat LSU in the Regional round of the College Softball Championship. They faced the Washington Huskies in game 1 of the Super Regional round. Louisiana lost via the run rule 8-0 in Seattle to the Huskies.

When it comes to the bats of the Cajuns, it's almost as if they left them in Lafayette. The Cajuns couldn't get anything going offensively against Washington. The Cajuns had a total of 17 at-bats and only had 2 hits. This type of performance isn't the norm for the Cajuns. Hopefully, in game 2 they find their bats and get some hits to get going offensively tomorrow. Because if they have a repeat performance like this they will be coming home and their season will be over.

Now when it comes to the pitching, both Sam Landry and Chloe Riassetto pitched for the Cajuns. Landry faced 16 batters and gave up 3 hits, and 3 runs. Landry also threw 3 strikeouts. Riassetto faced 11 batters and gave up 7 hits and 4 runs.

Louisiana needs to institute the 24-hour rule and forget about this game completely. The Cajuns will look to rebound tomorrow against Washington at 6 pm central time. The pregame show will begin at 5:45 pm. You can catch all the action right here on 103.3 The Goat.