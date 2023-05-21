Louisiana Battles Back & Defeats LSU to Head to the Super Regionals

Louisiana fought to play a second game on championship Sunday. The Cajuns defeat LSU 9-8 to head to the Super Regional. This was an extremely hard-fought matchup that the Cajuns gutted out to win. Winning back-to-back games isn't easy and the Cajuns did just that.

When it comes to the bats, Jourdyn Campbell was the MVP. Not only did Campbell hit a grand slam, but she also hit a ball where LSU was trying to walk her intentionally and got the Cajuns the lead. Karly Heath also hit a homerun and went 2-4 batting against LSU.

On the pitching side, Karly Heath, Kandra Lamb, Sam Landry, and Chloe Riassetto all pitched. The Cajuns faced 36 batters and only gave up 8 runs. The Cajuns also threw 2 strikeouts. The fielders were crucial in this game. But freshman Chloe Riassetto had ice in her veins as she closed this game out for Louisiana.

You have to tip your cap to the Cajuns because they never gave up and they never quit. To win back-to-back against LSU after what happened on Friday is insane. Louisiana's season will continue as they head to the Super Regionals.