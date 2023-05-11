Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Win the Opening Round of the Sun Belt Tournament

The Ragin' Cajuns started the Sun Belt tournament a little later than expected due to rain delays; however, the Cajuns didn't let that affect their play. The Cajuns defeated ULM in game 1 of the Sun Belt Tournament 3-1.

The Cajuns hit the ball okay in game 1. Laney Credeur singled up the middle and batted in a runner for the game's first run. The game was tied until Jourdyn Campbell hit a triple to right field and batted in a run. Finally, Stormy Kotzelnick lined out to center field however brought in Campbell from third for the Cajuns' final run.

Sam Landry pitched the entire game. She played exceptionally well. Landry gave up two hits and one run but threw seven strikeouts. The Cajuns were not allowing ULM to get more than one run on them.

The Cajuns move on to the next round of the Tournament. The Cajuns will play Texas State on Friday at 7 pm, with pregame starting at 6:45 pm. Be sure and tune into the action on 103.3 The Goat.