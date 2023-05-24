Mihyia Davis Looking to Make Program History this Weekend

Ragin’ Cajuns’ Freshman, Mihyia Davis, has played a huge role in the Cajuns' success this season. Davis’ speed and athleticism allowed her to be named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and a top-25 finalist as the National Freshman of the Year.

The young superstar has been a big difference-maker on the base paths as she quickly became one of the nation's leading stolen base leaders. She was in the top three for the majority of the season until last weekend. Davis entered the regional weekend in second place but would earn her 51st stolen base of the season in the Cajuns elimination game against LSU. This made her the national leader in stolen bases for the 2023 season.

With 51 stolen bases, Davis tied Dorsey Steamer for the second most in Cajun history back in 1992. Davis is one stolen base from taking sole possession of the second most stolen bases in Cajuns’ history and 10 away from Breaking Kelli Milligan’s 2019 record (60). The Cajuns have two games coming up this weekend against the Washington Huskies and a potential third game on Sunday if needed. Does Davis have a legitimate shot to tie or break the record this weekend?

