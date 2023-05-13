The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are your 2023 Softball Sun Belt Champions. The Cajuns have just won 4 straight Sun Belt Championships. The Cajuns played Marshall in the championship game and they defeated them 1-0.

The Cajuns didn't hit the ball as well as they did in the earlier rounds. But when the Cajuns needed it most, freshman Lauren Allred came through and not only got the Cajuns the lead but she hit a home run. Allred has been a part of this freshman dynamic duo with Mihyia Davis that has been arguably the team's best players.

But this game came down to the pitching of Sam Landry. She was phenomenal today. Landry was named the Sun Belt Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. Landry pitched 7 innings gave up 1 hit, no runs, and threw 11 strikeouts!! Landry took it personally that the Sun Belt didn't award the Louisiana pitchers with any awards and she proved why they deserved the acknowledgement.

The Cajuns now await to see where they will play in the Regional. But for now, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are the 2023 Softball Sun Belt Champions!