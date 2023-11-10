Louisiana Legend Lil Wayne has His Concert at LSU Postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Louisiana has birthed some amazing talent throughout the years but none more famous than New Orleans own Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne is arguably the best rapper of all time and is a known LSU fan. LSU was about to bring the best rapper ever to the Pete Maravich Center for a concert; however, that concert has now been postponed.

Wayne was supposed to perform on the 15th in honor of the women's basketball team winning a championship; however, the show has been postponed. Wayne has been one of the biggest supporters of this team and Kim Mulkey, so I do believe he will end up doing the show as soon as he can. The school will be offering refunds to those who purchased tickets.

Lil Wayne also has a long-awaited collaboration with LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson. I believe that whenever this concert takes place, the two will premiere their new song together at the show. But the LSU Women's Basketball team will take the court again on Sunday against MS Valley at 2 p.m.