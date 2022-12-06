Louisiana linebacker Andre Jones has played his last game for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The redshirt senior and 2022 team sack leader has declared for the NFL Draft, and will not play in the Independence Bowl on December 23rd.

Jones shared a long message of gratitude to his family, teammates, and coaches at UL when sharing the news of his decision.

"First and foremost, I thank God for blessing me with every opportunity in life and gifting me the chance to play out my dreams. I want to say that it takes a village to raise a child. Thank you to my father, who played a big part in sharping me into the man I am. Also, a big thanks to everyone who has sacrificed for me to be in the position I'm in today.

Thank you to all of my coaches from my time here at Louisiana. From the beginning, I have grown so much on and off the field, it has been an honor to be coached by you all. I appreciate y'all giving a kid from a small town a chance to chase his dreams.

To my teammates, I love you all and the journey has been unbelievable. I am happy to have the memories we've made and will cherish our friendships forever.

I am proud to say I am entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will fulfill a lifelong dream of playing football at the highest level.

Forever a Cajun!" - Andre Jones

The edge rusher finishes the 2022 campaign with 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and a team best 7.5 sacks.

While Jones won't play for the Cajuns again, he will wear his Louisiana helmet one more time when he competes in the East West Shrine Game in February.

Ragin' Cajun senior wide receiver Michael Jefferson will join Jones on the East team, as both pro prospects look to improve their NFL Draft stock in the game.

