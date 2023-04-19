Louisiana Head Coach Bob Marlin & Forward Jordan Brown Adds More Hardware to Their Resume

The 2022-2023 basketball season was special for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. Even though they didn't make it out of the first round of the NCAA tournament, they still made the tournament and were Sun Belt champions.

Well, the Cajuns can add more hardware to their resumes. Head Coach Bob Marlin was awarded Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches and Jordan Brown was awarded Player of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches.

It will be interesting to see who returns next season for head coach Bob Marlin and the Cajuns. However, if Brown returns that changes everything for the Cajuns and they would be looking to repeat as Sun Belt champions and making a deeper run in the NCAA tournament.