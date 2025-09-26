(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns are ready to kick off Sun Belt play this Saturday against the Marshall Thundering Herd, who defeated the Cajuns at the 2024 SBC Championship game. After a tough start (1-3) The Cajuns are looking to change course as conference play begins.

The Cajuns and Thundering Herd face off on Saturday, September 27th at the newly remodeled Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette with kickoff set for 7pm. If you're not able to make it to Cajun Field you can tune in to the game broadcast on 103.3 The GOAT/1420 AM as well as Hot 107.9 and their respective station apps. Additional ways to tune in include coverage from Ragin' Cajuns Sports Radio Network and Varsity Network App. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.

Ragin’ Cajuns Storylines to Follow

After a tough start to the season, the Cajuns do have some bright spots. Two of the Cajuns rushing attack, Zylan Perry and Bill Davis are ranked in the top-10 in the Sun Belt Conference. On the other side of the ball, Dugger, Williams and Gordon Jr. are part of the leading players in the SBC. The quarterback situation for the Cajuns took a hit when they lost Walker Howard to an oblique injury during the game against Rice at the beginning of the 2025 season. Daniel Beale stepped in and is slowly progressing having his best outing last week throwing for 222 yards.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Series History

This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs. Their first meeting occurred at the 2021 New Orleans Bowl with the win going to Louisiana. The next matchup secured a win for the Cajuns in Huntington. The last meeting was at the SBC Championship game when Marshall got their first win over the Cajuns to win the title.

Not the Same Marshall as Last Season

But don't expect the same Marshall the Cajuns played in the Sun Belt Championship game last year. From the head coach on down, most of the Thundering Herd is new. Their previous head coach left for conference rival Southern Miss, and a massive chunk of the team followed him. As a result, this season's Marshall squad has faced a lot of challenges.

Game Day Essentials – Tickets, Parking, Tailgating

Single-game tickets start at $25 available at RaginCajuns.com

$20 parking passes and $100 tailgate spots are available

Parking lots around Cajun Field will open at noon

Check the official parking map before heading out.

Gates to the stadium will open 90 minutes before kickoff, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays.

Clear Bag Policy and Security

Louisiana Athletics continues to enforce a clear bag policy. Approved bags include clear totes (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12") and small clutches. All fans will pass through security screening at entry points.