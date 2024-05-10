Louisiana Faces Georgia Southern In Final SBC Road Trip

STATESBORO, Ga. – The No. 22-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its final Sun Belt Conference road trip of the regular season when it faces Georgia Southern in a three-game series beginning Friday at J.I. Clements Stadium.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The series will resume on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT before wrapping up on Sunday at noon CT. All three games will be available on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the games in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (35-15, 18-6 SBC) makes its first visit to face Georgia Southern (27-21, 15-9 SBC) in Statesboro since 2018. The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles meet for the first time since the 2022 SBC Baseball Championships when Louisiana posted a come-from-behind 7-6 victory to earn the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who will close out the regular season next weekend at home against South Alabama, holds a two-game lead over Troy in the league standings while holding a three-game cushion over both Georgia Southern and Southern Miss.

Trey LaFleur (.360-8-30) and Kyle DeBarge (.348-17-56) have been Louisiana’s top two hitters with Duncan Pastore (.333-3-31) and Caleb Stelly (.316-1-27) hitting above .300 on the season.

DeBarge, who leads the team in home runs, RBI and hits (72), enters the weekend two home runs shy of tying the single-season career record (19) set by David King (1989) and David Alvis (1985). The junior shortstop’s next home run will tie him with Jonathan Lucroy (18, 2007) for third all-time in school history.

Louisiana adjusted its rotation for the weekend with left-hander Blake Marshall (1-1, 4.71 ERA) earning the start in Friday’s opener with Georgia Southern sending right-hander Ben Johnson (4-2, 5.91 ERA) to the mound.

Starters for the remaining two games of the series is to be determined.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.