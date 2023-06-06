How to watch LSU-Kentucky Super Regional

With their 13-7 victory over Oregon State, the LSU Tigers secured themselves of hosting a Super Regional this weekend. The only questions were who would be the opponent and when, especially because of the weather delays, pushing the regional into Monday afternoon.

The first question was answered by SEC opponent Kentucky, taking down the Indiana Hoosiers, 4-2 Monday evening. The second question was answered Monday morning when LSU Baseball tweeted out the game times.

The LSU Tigers swept their way into the Super Regional, beating Tulane on Friday, but had to wait to finish up on Monday because of lengthy two weather delays. The first on Saturday during the Sam Houston State/Tulane game and then again on Sunday afternoon while taking on Oregon State. The Tigers endured just over a three-hour delay, overcame a 3-0 deficit, and three Beavers home runs for a thrilling 6-5 win.

Monday’s victory was never in doubt at LSU’s bats jumped on top early & often.

Kentucky comes into the Super Regional, having to play five games in their own regional, including beating Indiana twice. The Wildcats finished the regular season in 5th place in the SEC East going 16-14. Overall, Kentucky comes into Baton Rouge with a 40-19 record.

GAME 1 Saturday 2P CT (ESPNU)

GAME 2 Sunday TBA (TV TBA)

GAME 3 Monday, if necessary, TBA (TV TBA)

