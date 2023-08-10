Linebacker Jaylon Smith Signs with the New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Breaking News, according to Jordan Schultz former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is signing with the Saints after meeting with the team earlier today.

Jaylon Smith was a pro bowler with the Cowboys; however, injuries caused him to lose a step. But he is fighting to get back to his peak form. Last year with the Giants Smith played 11 games with 46 solo tackles and 1 sack. So hopefully he can continue to get back to form with the Saints.

