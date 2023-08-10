Linebacker Jaylon Smith Signs with the New Orleans Saints

Breaking News, according to Jordan Schultz former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is signing with the Saints after meeting with the team earlier today.

Jaylon Smith was a pro bowler with the Cowboys; however, injuries caused him to lose a step. But he is fighting to get back to his peak form. Last year with the Giants Smith played 11 games with 46 solo tackles and 1 sack. So hopefully he can continue to get back to form with the Saints.