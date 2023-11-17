Legendary LSU Tiger Quarterback Joe Burrow Out For The Season

After leaving Thursday night’s game in the 1st Half against the Baltimore Ravens with an apparent right hand injury, the Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday afternoon quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the year with a torn ligament in his right wrist.

On Wednesday, the team released a video arriving in Baltimore and it appeared Burrow was wearing a brace on his right hand/wrist. Following the game, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked about whether there was a pre-existing injury with Burrow. “Not that I’m aware of”, Taylor said.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU, led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, losing to the Rams 23-20.

The Bengals did not include Burrow on their injury report and the NFL is looking into it. The team claims Burrow was injured following being tackled by Jadeveon Clowney.

Before leaving Thursday's game, Burrow was 11 for 17 for 101 yards and one touchdown. The Ravens beat the Bengals 34-20 to improve to 8-3 and remain in 1st Place in the AFC North while the Bengals fall to 5-5 and are in last place in the division.