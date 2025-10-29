Highlights

Governor Jeff Landry was directly involved in deliberations over Brian Kelly’s firing from LSU, according to multiple reports

Landry gained unprecedented power over LSU’s governing board through 2024 legislation that allows him to directly appoint board chairs

The governor has already appointed 6 of 14 LSU Board of Supervisors members and will appoint 4 more when terms expire in 2026

LSU’s interim president situation created a leadership vacuum that amplified the governor’s influence on major financial decisions

The $53.8 million buyout required high-level approval involving the Board of Supervisors, interim president, and key stakeholders

How Does Louisiana’s Governor Have Authority Over LSU Football Coaching Decisions?

Brian Kelly’s firing shows the power structure connecting Baton Rouge politics to Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — When LSU fired head football coach Brian Kelly on Sunday following a 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M, more than just Athletic Director Scott Woodward made the call. According to CBS Sports and other reporting, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry was directly involved in deliberations about Kelly’s future.

How can a state’s governor influence decisions at a public university? The answer is in Louisiana’s constitution, recent legislative changes, and the state’s political relationship with LSU football.

The Constitutional Foundation: Louisiana’s Board System

The LSU Board of Supervisors runs university governance. According to LSU’s official description, the board is established by Article 8, Section 7 of the Louisiana Constitution with authority to “supervise and manage the institutions, statewide agricultural programs, and other programs administered through its system.”

The constitution provides that board membership consists of two members from each congressional district and three members from the state at large. The governor appoints all members with Senate confirmation. Members serve six-year staggered terms.

Every Louisiana governor gradually gains influence over the board throughout their tenure. But Landry’s power goes further.

How 2024 Legislation Changed the Game

The Louisiana Legislature passed Senate Bill 462 in 2024, giving the governor more control over the state’s higher education boards.

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, Landry became the first governor to choose the LSU Board chair directly thanks to this legislation. Prior to the law taking effect, governors could only appoint members to the board, who would then select their own chairs.

The legislation gives Landry authority to appoint the leaders of nearly 150 state boards and commissions. Some critics dubbed it the “King Landry bill,” referencing former Governor Huey Long’s immense power over state government.

Landry explicitly stated his motivation for the legislation. According to WAFB reporting, he told lawmakers: “This fight is all about universities... The people of this state are ready for these universities to start taking some responsibility for putting out students that are graduating with degrees that they can’t even get a job for.”

Landry’s Current Influence at LSU

The governor’s influence over LSU goes beyond his new legislative powers.

According to Yahoo Sports’ detailed reporting, Landry has already appointed six of the 14 LSU Board of Supervisors members and is scheduled to appoint four more next year when their terms expire. This means the governor will have directly selected 10 of the 14 voting board members.

LSU’s current leadership situation matters too. Former President William Tate IV departed for Rutgers University in May 2025. According to LSU announcements, Dr. Matt Lee has been serving as interim president since June 1, 2025.

The Reveille reports that LSU’s presidential search committee recently named finalists for the permanent position, with interviews conducted last week and a decision expected soon.

What Happened Sunday: The Decision Timeline

On Sunday morning, Kelly arrived at the LSU football facility expecting to evaluate his coaching staff and potentially make changes. According to multiple reports, a meeting with Woodward did not go well, and Kelly left the facility by early afternoon.

Yahoo Sports reported that some of the school’s most prominent donors, key university board members, athletic officials, and political figures met over the course of several hours Sunday about Kelly’s future. The discussions included Governor Landry and centered significantly on Kelly’s $53.8 million buyout.

According to the reporting, decision-makers met at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion on Sunday evening, just before 7 PM, where they ultimately decided to fire Kelly.

In his official statement, Woodward said: “I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game. I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision.”

The Historical Context: Politics and LSU Football

Louisiana politics and LSU football have been connected for a century. According to reporting from The Advocate, LSU presidents and chancellors have historically injected themselves into athletic department expenditures, hirings, and firings.

Former LSU Chancellor Mark Emmert directly negotiated the hiring of Nick Saban in 1999. In 2015, Governor Bobby Jindal’s administration blocked the firing of Les Miles.

Yahoo Sports described LSU football as “a power unlike anything else in the state” and noted that Louisiana politics and LSU football are “tethered to one another, linked forever, symbiotic organisms coexisting”—a relationship that began 100 years ago with Huey Long.

How LSU’s Governance Structure Works

The formal organizational hierarchy gives university leadership most of the authority. According to LSU accreditation documentation, the LSU president/chancellor reports directly to the LSU Board of Supervisors and appoints the athletics director. The athletics director reports to the president/chancellor.

The Board of Supervisors has constitutional authority to supervise and manage all LSU institutions. This includes oversight of major financial decisions like multi-million dollar coaching buyouts.

Major athletic department decisions typically involve consultation among the athletics director, university president, board members, and—for decisions with big financial or political implications—key stakeholders including major donors and state political figures.

Why the Interim Presidency Matters

Without a permanent university president, major decisions work differently. An interim president has full executive authority but may be less likely to make transformational decisions or commit the university to major long-term financial obligations without broader consensus.

Kelly’s buyout represents one of the largest in college football history. NBC News reports the figure at approximately $54 million, though the final amount could be reduced if Kelly takes another coaching position, as his contract includes offset language.

Without permanent presidential leadership, a decision this big naturally involved the Board of Supervisors more directly—a board where the governor’s influence has grown substantially through his appointment power and the 2024 legislation.

The Broader Pattern Across College Football

LSU isn’t alone in paying a massive buyout. CBS Sports notes that programs haven’t been scared off by huge buyouts during this coaching carousel cycle. Texas A&M paid Jimbo Fisher $76.8 million.

The firing also occurs during an unusually active coaching carousel that includes major openings at Penn State, Florida, Virginia Tech, and other programs seeking to upgrade their leadership.

What This Means for LSU Moving Forward

Woodward will lead the national search for Kelly’s replacement. In his statement, the athletic director said: “I continue to believe that LSU is the best football program in America and that our head coach position is among the best considering our investment, our ability to attract and retain talent, our unbelievable fans, and our institutional and statewide commitment to – and love for – LSU Football.”

Associate head coach Frank Wilson will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season. The Tigers have four regular season games remaining against Alabama, Western Kentucky, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

The selection of LSU’s next permanent president, expected soon, will affect the university’s future direction and the balance of power between the governor’s office, the Board of Supervisors, and campus leadership.