It was six years in the making, but LSU finally captured the elusive 'First Game Win' on Saturday versus Clemson. Much was made about the game leading up to kickoff including that ominous stat. That didn't stop LSU from entering the other 'Death Valley' and coming out victorious. Even now-retired College Gameday legend Lee Corso picked the Purple and Gold Tigers to defeat the Orange version.

LSU vs Clemson Quick Recap

Clemson scored first, eventually earning a 10-3 halftime lead thanks to a Nolan Hauser field goal and a one-yard touchdown run from Adam Randall. LSU’s only first-half points came from kicker Damian Ramos, who connected from 52 yards out.

After halftime, the LSU took control. Freshman running back Caden Durham's two-yard run in the middle of the third quarter tied the game. In the fourth, Nussmeier engineered the drive that changed everything, finishing it off with an 8-yard pass to tight end Trey’Dez Green for the go-ahead touchdown.

LSU Clemson Getty Images loading...

“This was about toughness and belief,” Kelly said after the game. “Our guys responded in the second half the way championship teams do.”

One moment that was caught on camera appeared to show coach Kelly tripping over a referee on the sideline.

Fortunately. coach Kelly got up unscathed, and un-penalized. According to NCAA rules, there is a 15-yard penalty for any contact with an official on the sideline. In a recent press conference, coach Kelly went on to explain that he in fact did not touch the official.

The game may have turned out much differently if coach had made contact with the official, but fortunately for the LSU Tigers and fans across Louisiana, that wasn't the case.

LSU now turns its focus to the home opener to take on Louisiana Tech, when the Tigers return to their own Death Valley and lock up traffic around Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 6th.