Laney Credeur’s Amazing Weekend Performance Earns Her SBC Player of the Week Honors

Cajun Softball had an impressive week as they made it seven straight victories in a row and went 4-0 on the week. They pulled out three convincing victories over a really good South Alabama squad. A big reason for the team’s outstanding performance was Laney Credeur.

She went 2 for 3 against McNeese and then followed that up by going 6 for 6 in Saturday’s doubleheader. She recorded a .750 batting average for the week and racked up three home runs and six RBIs in the weekend series alone. So it’s not a surprise that she has earned this week’s Sun Belt Player of the Week honors.

Credeur and The Cajuns are on the road the next two days as they head to Waco to take on a nationally-ranked Baylor squad tonight. Tomorrow they will travel to College Station to take on a nationally-ranked Texas-A&M squad. Congratulations Laney Credeur and Geaux Cajuns!

