How Lafayette Residents Can Safely Dispose of Hazardous Items
(Lafayette, LA) - Join Lafayette Consolidated Government for the Fall Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event to help keep Lafayette clean and safe. Proper disposal of household chemicals is crucial to protecting the environment and ensuring the safety of sanitation workers. Improper disposal can lead to health hazards, contamination of land, air, and water, and even injury to workers. This event provides a safe, convenient way to dispose of unwanted chemicals and electronics.
Hazardous Household Waste Day in Lafayette
Date: November 23, 2024
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Location: Northgate Mall (Enter from Castille Ave)
Eligibility: Residents of City of Lafayette and Unincorporated Areas only (must have proof of residence at time of drop-off)
Items Accepted for Disposal
Chemicals:
- Alkaline Batteries
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products
- Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
Electronics:
- Computer Hardware
- Computer Accessories
- Laptops
- Processors
- Networking Equipment
- Circuit Boards
- LCD Monitors Only
- Printers
- Fax Machines
- Security Systems
- Xboxes, PlayStations, Wii Consoles
- Cell Phones/Bag Phones
- Telephones, Cables & Telephone Systems
- Computer Cables
- Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
- Cable Boxes
Items Not Accepted:
- X - Appliances
- X - Furniture
- X - TVs (any kind)
- X - CRT Monitors
- X - Office Copiers
- X - Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- X - Toner/Ink Cartridges
- X - GPS Devices
- X - MP3 & DVD Players
- X - Digital Cameras
- X - DVD Movies & DVRs
- X - Video Games
- X - Tapes, CDs, Discs
- X - Stereo Equipment
- X - Speakers
- X - Fire/Smoke Detectors
- X - Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
- X - Motor Oil
- X - PCB Oil
- X - Antifreeze
- X - Commercial Waste
- X - Compressed Gas Cylinders
- X - Medical Waste
- X - Medicine
- X - Radioactive Material
- X - Explosives (including ammunition)
Where to dispose of non-accepted items:
Antifreeze:
- Firestone (all locations)
Appliances:
- Louisiana Scrap Metal
- Weekly curbside as Bulky Waste (visit Bulky Waste page for more information)
Automotive Batteries:
- Louisiana Scrap Metal
- Most Automotive Stores (Call ahead- i.e. Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)
Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
Compressed Gas Cylinders:
- Ameri-Gas (2317 North University Avenue)
Fire Extinguishers
- Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc. - Carencro, LA
Medicine/Prescription Drugs:
- Local Pharmacies (Call ahead - i.e. Walgreens, CVS, University Medical Center, Ochners)
Rechargeable Batteries:
- Best Buy - Lithium ion only
- Batteries Plus
Motor Oil:
- Most Automotive Stores
- Wal-Mart
Tires:
- Colt, Inc: 1223 Delhomme Ave., Scott, LA
Make sure to mark your calendar and bring only the accepted items for proper disposal. Let’s work together to maintain a clean and healthy community.
