(Lafayette, LA) - Join Lafayette Consolidated Government for the Fall Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event to help keep Lafayette clean and safe. Proper disposal of household chemicals is crucial to protecting the environment and ensuring the safety of sanitation workers. Improper disposal can lead to health hazards, contamination of land, air, and water, and even injury to workers. This event provides a safe, convenient way to dispose of unwanted chemicals and electronics.

Hazardous Household Waste Day in Lafayette

Date: November 23, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Northgate Mall (Enter from Castille Ave)

Eligibility: Residents of City of Lafayette and Unincorporated Areas only (must have proof of residence at time of drop-off)

Items Accepted for Disposal

Chemicals:

Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner & Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

Electronics:

Computer Hardware

Computer Accessories

Laptops

Processors

Networking Equipment

Circuit Boards

LCD Monitors Only

Printers

Fax Machines

Security Systems

Xboxes, PlayStations, Wii Consoles

Cell Phones/Bag Phones

Telephones, Cables & Telephone Systems

Computer Cables

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Cable Boxes

Items Not Accepted:

X - Appliances

X - Furniture

X - TVs (any kind)

X - CRT Monitors

X - Office Copiers

X - Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

X - Toner/Ink Cartridges

X - GPS Devices

X - MP3 & DVD Players

X - Digital Cameras

X - DVD Movies & DVRs

X - Video Games

X - Tapes, CDs, Discs

X - Stereo Equipment

X - Speakers

X - Fire/Smoke Detectors

X - Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries

X - Motor Oil

X - PCB Oil

X - Antifreeze

X - Commercial Waste

X - Compressed Gas Cylinders

X - Medical Waste

X - Medicine

X - Radioactive Material

X - Explosives (including ammunition)

Where to dispose of non-accepted items:

Antifreeze:

Firestone (all locations)

Appliances:

Louisiana Scrap Metal

Weekly curbside as Bulky Waste (visit Bulky Waste page for more information)

Automotive Batteries:

Louisiana Scrap Metal

Most Automotive Stores (Call ahead- i.e. Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)

Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:

Home Depot

Lowe's

Compressed Gas Cylinders:

Ameri-Gas (2317 North University Avenue)

Fire Extinguishers

Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc. - Carencro, LA

Medicine/Prescription Drugs:

Local Pharmacies (Call ahead - i.e. Walgreens, CVS, University Medical Center, Ochners)

Rechargeable Batteries:

Best Buy - Lithium ion only

Batteries Plus

Motor Oil:

Most Automotive Stores

Wal-Mart

Tires:

Colt, Inc: 1223 Delhomme Ave., Scott, LA

Make sure to mark your calendar and bring only the accepted items for proper disposal. Let’s work together to maintain a clean and healthy community.