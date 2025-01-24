Lafayette Garbage Collection Schedule Revised Due to Winter Storm

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Louisiana was the recipient of a historic winter storm, bringing nearly a foot of snow and hazardous road conditions to the Acadiana area. Not only did this weather phenomenon affect work and school schedules for the week, it also affected services like mail delivery and trash pickup.

Now that the storm has passed and the roads are clearing, Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that Acadiana Waste Service can resume garbage pickup in the area. Due to the conditions of the roads this week, normal pick-ups did not happen.

For the week ending January 25th, here is the updated schedule of trash pickups for the Lafayette area:

Tuesday and Wednesday trash routes will be collected on Friday, January 24.

Thursday and Friday trash routes will be collected on Saturday, January 25.

All curbside collections will resume normal operations beginning Monday, January 27.

The snow should be disappearing over the next day or so and with the warming trend for the weekend it'll be a perfect day to get out and enjoy some sports.