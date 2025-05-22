(KPEL-FM) - We take it for granted every time we get behind the wheel. It's second nature to hit the road and get to your destination without a second thought. Gone are the early days of excited energy after having just received your drivers license and feeling the weight of responsibility in your hands. And over the years, we've grown accustomed to certain habits, and may even have developed some that could possibly be identified an OCD behavior.

It doesn't have to be anything major (but in some cases it can save your life). These behaviors you have while driving may not be as unique to yourself as you might think. Series of videos have been created to showcase weird quirks that encompass human behavior.

Many of the topics in the video rang true for me, which got me thinking about other behaviors I think are unique to me but found out quickly that others did the same. Focusing on the aspect of driving, here are some random actions you may do, even unintentionally, but aren't doing it alone.

7 Commonly Reported OCD Driving Behaviors in Lafayette

1. Avoiding Road Reflectors When Changing Lanes

road reflector Canva loading...

I've done this as long as I can remember, and believe somehow that it's an acquired skill. Nothing says you made a proper lane change doing 65 on the highway than not hearing a sound when shifting from one lane to another. It's a strange feeling of satisfaction, but thought I was the only one who had ever experienced it until I asked others.

2. Obsessively Clicking the Lock/Unlock Button on the Car Remote

remote for car syed-hussaini-iAcEnSs9jNU via Unsplash loading...

Yes, I'll freely admit I still do this, even though my wife questions my sanity. We will get out of a store and I'll unlock the car to load the trunk. After closing the trunk my wife will get in the car while I put the shopping cart away (*Always put your shopping cart away*). Then upon returning to my car, I'll click the unlock button repeatedly as I'm approaching, as if someone has locked it while I was away (and yes, I'll do this even if I'm on a solo trip). I do the same thing when getting home in the evening. I'll have to hear the car respond multiple times so I'm sure that vehicle is locked. It's one reason why one of my remotes doesn't work like it used to.

3. Can't Sit Parallel to Another Vehicle at a Red Light

I'm not sure why this is even a thing, I have tinted windows. There's just something about sitting directly next to me at a light and I feel like I have to stare straight forward and not make eye contact with anyone else on the road. I'm guessing there's a psychological undertone regarding the concept of eye contact avoidance, but at least it keeps me focused on the light, which brings me to my next item.

4. Focusing Intently on the Cross-Traffic Signal

Traffic signal marco-biondi-yCEzoGzKreQ. via unsplash loading...

It's kind of like watching a toaster. It's not going to change just because I'm watching it. Also, in this day and age of people running red lights (because of which a special task force was deployed in Lafayette at one point) there's no point in pretending it's a drag race and being first off the line will do anything beneficial.

5. Driving Parallel to Another Vehicle on the Road

I get an uneasy feeling when I'm driving on the interstate and another vehicle comes alongside and then matches speed. If it's someone I know, I'm not even going to be aware as I'm never going to look and see who's behind the wheel. What I will do is adjust my cruise control accordingly, most often slowing down to let them get ahead, because if I speed up I get the feeling they'll want to speed up as well and that may not end well.

6. Waiting Until the 'Legal' Point to Enter the Turn Lane

I had a conversation with someone who reported that they never enter a turning lane until the solid line goes away allowing their vehicle to legally enter the turn lane. You've probably seen someone driving a good tenth of a mile down a turn lane during heavy traffic times. Fortunately, not everyone does that, otherwise chaos would ensue.

7. That Reaction After 'Almost' Stopping at a Stop Sign

Rolling stops aren't legal, but when no one is around, it's kind of like a tree falling in a forest. But, there's always that voice in the back of my mind saying "man, I hope a cop isn't hiding out waiting for this exact moment" like they don't have anything better to do. It's that touch of anxiety like you did something bad and could get in trouble, but you probably won't. The thought of "Did I stop long enough" often rolls into my mind.

That's just a small sampling of driving behaviors you thought you were alone in doing, but now, know you're not alone. I'm not sure if there is professional help for this type of OCD but if there is, there's probably plenty of people who could benefit from that type of therapy.