Lafayette Christian’s Jada Richard Signs with the LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE – Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers landed Jada Richard on Wednesday, the top high school prospect from Louisiana, to kick off the signing period.

This early signing period lasts until November 15 and the Tigers could potentially sign others over the coming week. Since Coach Mulkey’s arrival at LSU the Tigers have been dominant in bringing in top-tier talent across the board.

Courtesy of Jada Richard

Richard is staying home as the top player out of Louisiana and a four-star, top-100 prospect by ESPNW. The 5-6 guard out of Lafayette Christian Academy has won three straight state championships across three divisions. In this year’s championship game, she scored 32 points with six rebounds, five assists and five steals, being named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

Richard originally committed to LSU just four days after the Tigers won the National Championship in April. She posted her commitment on social media.

Courtesy Jada Richard

“Jada’s scoring ability from the perimeter and midrange is outstanding, but what’s equally impressive is her knack for creating opportunities for others,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s a selfless player with a high basketball IQ. I have no doubt she will continue to excel and elevate the play of her teammates. I’m excited that Jada is staying home to be a Tiger!”

Kim Mulkey Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images

Richard, who was the District 4-4A MVP, averaged 28.2 points, five assists, four steals and five rebounds per game en route to leading the Knights to the Division II select state title. Through three seasons of high school basketball, Richard has accumulated 2,021 points.