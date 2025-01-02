(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Lafayette residents should plan ahead as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced the temporary closure of the LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery) Bridge over the Vermilion River. This closure is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 5, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for crews to conduct essential maintenance repairs on the bridge. During this time, no vehicles, including emergency services, will have access to the area. DOTD is urging drivers to seek alternative routes to minimize disruptions to their travel plans. Alternate bridges include Camellia, Pinhook and E. Broussard, as well as the General Mouton crossover.

Drivers are also reminded to exercise caution when traveling near the work zone. DOTD encourages motorists to stay alert and watch for construction crews and their equipment to ensure everyone’s safety.

Routine maintenance like this is crucial to maintaining the integrity of critical infrastructure and ensuring the safety of all who rely on it. The DOTD appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as they work to complete these important repairs.

For updates on this closure and other projects, visit the DOTD website or follow their social media channels.

Plan accordingly to avoid delays and ensure a smooth commute while this vital maintenance work is completed.