(Lafayette, Louisiana) – In an effort to improve pedestrian safety and traffic control, the Lafayette Consolidated Government will begin installing security bollards in Downtown Lafayette, forcing temporary road closures until April 4, 2025.

Growing up in New Orleans and having visited Bourbon Street over the years, It was reassuring to have the street blocked off with bollards so cars couldn't drive down the street while pedestrians were letting the good times roll. With all the events that happen throughout the year in downtown Lafayette, having a system in place will help with public safety.

What Is a Bollard?

The initiative follows growing concerns over public safety, particularly in the wake of the New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Eve, where a vehicle was used to target crowds, leaving multiple casualties. Cities across Louisiana, including Lafayette, are reinforcing pedestrian-heavy areas with protective bollards to prevent similar incidents. While it wasn't officially mentioned in the news release, one can't help but notice the timing, as one of the largest festivals in Lafayette is about to take place in April with with Festival International.

What Lafayette Streets Will Be Affected By The Bollard Installations?

The affected streets include:

E. Main St. (between Jefferson St. and Polk St.)

E. Congress St. (between Polk St. and Taylor St.)

Lafayette St. (between W. Main St. and W. Vermilion St.)

While businesses will remain open, drivers and pedestrians are going to have to use alternate routes and be extra careful near construction zones.

Get our free mobile app

City officials explain that the Downtown Bollard Project is a proactive measure to improve public safety, making sure that Lafayette’s streets remain secure for residents and visitors. According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, they appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as they work to upgrade downtown infrastructure.

You can get more updates on road closures and construction progress by visiting the LCG website or follow official city social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram.