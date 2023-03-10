Jordan Brown Named Lou Henson Player of the Year Finalist

The Ragin’ Cajuns are going dancing after completing a fantastic regular season, finishing second in the Sun Belt. The Cajuns made their second straight SBC Championship game appearance but were able to finish the job this time around. With the SBC trophy back in Lafayette for the first time since 2014, the Cajuns are patiently waiting to find who and where they will be playing in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Cajuns are an all-around solid team with great star players and tremendous role players as well. It’s not a secret that what made the Cajuns go this season was the play of their star big man, Jordan Brown. The Junior forward averaged 19.4 ppg this season which ranked 37th in the country. He shot 57% while averaging 8.7 rebounds per game. His play this season was so outstanding that he was officially named a Lou Henson player of the year finalist. This award goes to the best player in collegiate basketball.

This is not the first time Brown has collected major accolades. He was named the Sun Belt tournament MVP as well as named a first-team All-Sun Belt selection. Jordan Brown was also named Pac-12 Freshman of the year when he played at Arizona.

attachment-IMG_E6306F977773-1 loading...

Jordan Brown’s fantastic college career as a Ragin’ Cajun is not over yet. The Cajuns will find out whom they play and where this Sunday with the selection show starting at 5 PM. Don’t miss it and Geaux Cajuns.

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022 Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.