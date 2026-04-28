(LAFAYETTE, La) - One of the best events on the Lafayette calendar is coming back, and is sure to get your feet (and the rest of you) moving. The 39th annual Zydeco Extravaganza is set for Sunday, May 24 at Blackham Coliseum, and Cox is back as the presenting sponsor for what the flyer correctly calls "the Grandaddy of Them All." Gates open at noon and the music runs until the coliseum tells everyone to go home.

Performers for Zydeco Extravaganza 2026

The headliners this year are Chris Ardoin, Keith Frank and Tucka, which is about as strong a top three as you'll see at any Zydeco event anywhere. Below that, the supporting artists hold up just as well with Step Rideau, Rusty Metoyer, Leon Chavis, Jeffery and Koray Broussard, Mike Dopsie and DJ Troy D rounding out the day.

Zydeco Extravaganza is More That Just Great Music

Beyond the music, the event features a world famous accordion contest, an arts and crafts market, Creole and Cajun food vendors, and the always underrated amenity at a May event in South Louisiana, ice cold air conditioning.

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Zydeco Extravaganza Ticket and Venue Info

Tickets start at $30, and kids 12 and under get in free. Ticket Website

Gates open at noon

Blackham Coliseum is at 2330 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

Clear Bag policy in effect for this event

No ice chests

No weapons

Attendees subject to search

Minors must be accompanied by an adult

If you grew up around Zydeco music or you're just looking for an authentic South Louisiana experience this spring, the 'Creole Coachella' is the one to put on your calendar. Few events in the region carry this kind of tradition and still deliver at this level every year.