(Monroe, Louisiana) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team is gearing up for their final two games of the regular season, hoping to make an appearance in the Sunbelt Conference Championship. First, the Cajuns must take down Troy at Cajun Field on Saturday, November 23. The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced the final regular season game for the Cajuns vs. ULM will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana. This showdown marks the 60th all-time meeting between the two schools and promises to be an exciting clash.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU, offering fans nationwide a chance to catch the action. For those on the go, radio coverage will be available on the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network, ensuring everyone can tune in to support the Cajuns.

Once again, before this finale, the Ragin’ Cajuns will play their last home game of the season on Saturday, November 23, when they host Troy at Cajun Field. That game kicks off at 4 p.m., providing fans one final opportunity to cheer for Louisiana at home.

Key Details:

Teams: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. ULM Warhawks

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. ULM Warhawks Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2024

Thursday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Location: Malone Stadium, Monroe, Louisiana

Malone Stadium, Monroe, Louisiana Watch: Live on ESPNU

Live on Listen: Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network

Stay updated on all things Louisiana Football by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app (available for both iOS and Android) or following the team on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB).