Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Spicy About Other NBA Players on the Daily Show (Video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most wholesome superstars the NBA has ever seen. So Comedy Central's The Daily Show is going through a guest host period and guest host Hasan Minhaj told Giannis it's time to step up his trash-talking game. So Giannis with the help of Minhaj took shots at Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant. The spicy shots at Durant I would say were the best of the bunch.

I wish Giannis would've done this on his own; however, it wouldn't be a Giannis type of thing if he did. But I can say I am glad Minhaj brought the spicy trash-talking side out of Giannis. And you know social media had a blast with these comments, some of social media didn't know it was even a joke.

The fact that some individuals didn't realize that Giannis was reading some of Minhaj's jokes is just flat-out hilarious. Goes to show people on the internet don't care about the truth just the headline. But hopefully, this energy becomes real as Giannis and the Bucks look to make their playoff push.