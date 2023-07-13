WREG-TV in Memphis is reporting former LSU Women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard was hit by a car and died early Thursday morning.

Police officers responded to a call just before 1:30 AM Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Coleman Road.

Ballard was rushed to Regional One Hospital but was announced dead on arrival. A Memphis, TN native, Ballard was All-SEC for LSU following the 2014-15 season.

