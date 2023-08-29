Former LSU Tight End Arrested for Burglary

Former LSU Tigers Tight End Arik Gilbert was arrested early Tuesday morning under the suspicion of burglary in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Gilbert has a troubled past, first attending LSU (2020), then Georgia (’21-’22), and now in his third stop, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (20230

Gilbert, 21, was arrested without incident and booked into the Lancaster County jail on a felony burglary charge, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers responded to a burglary report about 2 a.m. local time and found the glass door to a liquor and vape store shattered.

They found Gilbert holding a bag containing more than $1,600 worth of stolen items, police said. Damage to the store was estimated at $650.

Gilbert’s most successful season came for playing on the defending National Champions, the 2020 LSU Tigers.  As a true freshman, the former 5-star recruit, played in eight games, making 35 catches for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns.  

He actually announced he was transferring to Florida, but never did before ending up at Georgia and then Nebraska.

