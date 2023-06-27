Former LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette Unharmed in Car Fire

Former LSU Tiger running back Leonard Fournette wasn’t harmed when his car caught on fire while driving it.

Fournette posted an instagram video of his burned out car on the side of the road and then commented.

Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed 🙏❤️

Fournette is an NFL free agent following his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. ‘Playoff Lenny’ won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2021.

Originally, Fournette was selected 4th by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. He led Jacksonville to the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, but the Jaguars fell short 38-31.

Fournette rushed for almost 4,000 yards during his LSU career with his best season coming as a sophomore in 2015. He finished 3rd in the country with 1,953 rushing yards and 4th with 22 rushing touchdowns.

