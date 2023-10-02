It appears everyone is getting in on Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce.

Sunday Night Football used her Welcome To New York song to promote Sunday night's game.

Taylor brought a few celebrity friends such as Blake Lively her husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Why shouldn’t ESPN’s Jeff Darlington have a little fun during a flight delay from Buffalo to Miami. For every fifth time NBC showed Swift, Darlington would buy the bar a shot.

Some travelers were confused on what was going on.

Apparently, NBC showed Swift a bunch cause further flight delays