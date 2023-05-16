Dustin Poirier is Set to Return to the UFC for the BMF Title

Lafayette's own Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier finally has a date for his next fight. Dustin is set up to fight Justin Gaethje on July 29th.

Poirier and Gaethje will be battling for the vacant BMF title that was last held by Jorge Masvidal. The last time Gaethje and Poirier fought, Poirier won.

Hopefully, Poirier can win again and be the newest BMF champ.