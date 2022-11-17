Lafayette native Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 281 on Saturday, locking in a rear-naked choke in the final round.

Poirier's stamina was on full display, as he had plenty left in the tank in round 3.

Get our free mobile app

Chandler had the upper hand during round 2, but used his hand to perform an illegal move against Poirier.

He fishhooked him.

Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images loading...

For those who are unaware, a fishhook in the world of fighting is defined as an "act of inserting a finger or fingers of one or both hands into the mouth, nostrils or other orifices of a person, and pulling away from the centerline of the body; in most cases with the intention of pulling, tearing, or lacerating the surrounding tissue."

The reason it's illegal in combat sports is the high risk of permanent injury.

What did he do when Chandler fishhooked him? Exactly what he should've. He bit the $#!+ out of him.

"I'm glad I bit him, but it was just like an instinct," explained Poirier, who said Chandler didn't even try to pull his finger out of his mouth when being bit.

Biting is also illegal, but in the case of a Chandler getting away with the fishhook, no one is crying foul about Poirier's instinctual reaction.

Dustin Poirier Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images loading...

I don't know what the next fight is for Poirier, but I can't wait.

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area