D1 Baseball Ranks Cajun Catcher Julian Brock Among the Best in the Nation

The Tigue is Calling Cajun fans as we inch closer and closer to the start of baseball season. Cajun Fans have a lot to be excited for after the Cajuns went on a tear in conference play last season and defeated a nationally ranked Texas State team to win the SBC tournament. The Cajuns would cement their spot in the College Station Regional and even the first game before being eliminated.

The Cajuns are returning a lot of key players to their including experienced veterans such as Julian Brock. Brock, the Cajuns catcher, had an outstanding season behind the plate last year as he only allowed 6 passed balls which was first in the SBC and top ten nationally. He threw out 24 of 60 runners and 10 of 24 in conference play which gave him a league-best 44% stolen base percentage. He was also first in the conference with a .996 fielding percentage.

His batting was just as impressive as he posted a .303 average with 35 RBIs and 7 home runs. In Sun Belt play, he stepped it up even higher batting .324 He also proved himself to be a durable player as he started 47 consecutive games behind the plate for the Cajuns. All of this earned Brock First-Team All-Sun Belt Honors in 2022. College baseball experts found Julian Brock just as impressive as I did as he was recently ranked in a national pole.

D1 Baseball ranked Julian as the 14th-best catcher in the entire nation. The great part about all of this for Cajun fans is that Brock is only a Sophomore, meaning he still has two years of eligibility should he choose to stay. The Cajuns open up their season in Houston on February 17 as they take on Rice in three-game series.

