Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been to Lafayette several times this football season.

Throughout much of the 2022 football season, we've reported that Coach O has been in Lafayette for Caujns games and we may now know why.

Sure, he loves football, but he has likely been here to support his son who is on the Ragin Cajuns football staff.

Ragin Cajuns Ragin Cajuns loading...

Coach Orgeron's son, Parker Orgeron, is an Offensive analyst and Tight Ends coach for the Cajuns.

When Parker was playing in Lake Charles for McNeese, Coach O would often show up there to support his son.

So, if you've seen Coach O roaming the sidelines at Cajun Field this football season, he's been here to show support for the team his son is part of.

And yes, Coach O was here again in Lafayette Thursday night as the Cajuns defeated Georgia Southern in their final home game of the 2022 season.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...