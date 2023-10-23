Closest AirBNB’s to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana is very popular place during LSU Tiger football weekends and can be a lot of fun. To the crowds, to the tailgating and usually to the Tigers winning. However, one of the issues is the parking and traffic getting to and from Tiger Stadium.
But if you stay at one of the closest AirBNBs to Tiger Stadium, you won't have to deal with those headaches.
2 BED/2 BATH - 800 YDS FROM TIGER STADIUM
4 BDRM HOUSE - 3 MINUTES TO LSU
LUXURY CONDO NEAR LSU
LSU WALK TO TIGER STADIUM, PRIVATE PARKING
NEW! WALK TO LSU CAMPUS
1 BEDROOM, 2 BATH ON LSU CAMPUS
NEW! TIGER DEN! WALK TO TIGER STADIUM
LOVELY BATON ROUGE CONDO
