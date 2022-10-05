The Best Tailgate Foods for LSU’s Early Kickoff on Saturday

LSU fans will be tailgating around Tiger Stadium this Saturday morning ahead of the Tiger's scheduled SEC Football matchup against Tennessee. While tailgating at Tiger Stadium is a very normal occurrence on Saturdays, the party usually gets started a lot later in the day since the Tigers love to play in Death Valley on Saturday night.

Mississippi State v LSU Sean Gardner loading...

The fact that LSU meets Tennessee in the "Jefferson Pilot Game" means that tailgate chefs will either have to wake up really early, stay up all night, or adjust their menu. And based on what you've told us, we can expect a good smattering of all three methods but most tailgaters say an 11 AM kickoff means an adjustment to the menu.

A lot of tailgate chefs will lean in the direction of brunch for their tasty treats to power up their gameday crowds. Breakfast foods can work but breakfast needs to be handled differently when prepared for a football game. Plus you've got a lot of hungry Tigers to feed too.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Real tailgate chefs will want things they can make at their tailgate tent and most will shy away from "store-bought" items too. This is tailgate food, it's got to be fresh and it's got to be good. And it's got to be portable, that's a big drawback for anybody that wants to do eggs. Those things are hard to transport and hard to keep intact around rowdy and hungry and perhaps hungover and groggy football fans.

tailgating Elsa/Getty Images loading...

So, we asked you, what do you like to bring or prepare for early kickoffs in the SEC and you told us that just because it's breakfast, doesn't mean you need to skip the booze. Let's take a look at some of those suggestions and the easiest way to enjoy them.