(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The excitement is building in Lafayette as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns get set to host the McNeese Cowboys on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium at Cajun Field. This I-10 showdown brings together two passionate fan bases for what should be an electric atmosphere under the lights of Cajun Field.

Game Time and Tickets

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Fans will want to purchase tickets in advance through the Louisiana Athletics ticket office or online to avoid long game-day lines. Mobile ticketing will be in effect, so make sure your phone is charged, or at least have a backup battery, and your tickets are ready before arriving at the gates.

Parking and Entry

Parking lots around Cajun Field will open at noon, giving Cajuns and Cowboys fans plenty of time to set up tailgates and enjoy the pregame festivities. Know that some lots are reserved for season pass holders, so check the official parking map before heading out. Gates to the stadium will open 90 minutes before kickoff, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays.

View the Parking and Tailgate Manual

Clear Bag Policy and Security

Louisiana Athletics continues to enforce a clear bag policy. Approved bags include clear totes (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12") and small clutches. All fans will pass through security screening at entry points.

Tailgating and Concessions

Tailgating on Cajun Field’s grounds is part of the game day tradition, and fans can expect live music, food trucks, and the Cajun Walk featuring the Ragin’ Cajuns team arrival. Inside the stadium, concessions will highlight local favorites, with popular vendors like Deano’s Pizza, KOK Wings & Things, and CRUMBL Cookies returning for the 2025 season.

Check out concession map here:

Special Notes

is expected around 3:45 p.m., giving fans a chance to cheer on the team as they arrive. Don't forget to visit the student section which will once again feature unique food options and high-energy spirit groups.

Remember to download the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns app for live updates, parking info, and stadium details.

This in-state rivalry is more than just a football game, it’s a celebration of Louisiana pride. Remember to Wear Red every Friday, Arrive Early, Be Loud, and Stay Late...and Geaux Cajuns!