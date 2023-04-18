Cajuns Star Karly Heath Was Selected in the Fifth Round of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft

Cajuns senior Karly Heath has been key to Louisiana softball’s success this season. The South Carolina transfer has become a triple threat in her final season on the diamond. Coming off a 2022 season where she was named f All-Sun Belt, Heath is picking up right where she left off. Heath leads the team in home runs with 11, can play anywhere in the outfield, and had made several appearances in the circle this year. This season, she is 3-1 in the circle with a 2.51 ERA and 13 strikeouts. That one loss is her first in her pitching collegiate pitching career dating back to her days at South Carolina.

The young talent from Agusta Georgia sat down with Jay Walker in a recent podcast where she discussed her plans after the season. Heath was emotional at the thought of her Cajun career coming to a close but stated she planned to stick around the program and pursue her master’s at Louisiana. Those plans might need a little tweaking as Karly Heath was officially selected in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft.

The Vipers selected the triple threat in the 5th round with the 3rd pick. The Vipers are not unfamiliar with Cajun players as they drafted former Sun Belt player of the year, Melissa Mayeux, last season. Heath was excited at the opportunity and took to Twitter to express that.

Congratulations Karly Heath! It has been fun watching you're Cajun career and we wish you the best in the next phase of your journey. You can catch Karly Heath and the rest of the Cajun squad at Lamson Park as they take on Southeastern at 6 PM.

