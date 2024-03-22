Ragin’ Cajuns Softball’s Jourdyn Campbell Steps Away From Team

A fan favorite at Yvette Girouard Field over the past few years, Senior Cajuns player #13 Jourdyn Campbell made the announcement on social media that she was stepping down from the team.

A product of Kingwood, Texas, Jourdyn transferred from Texas A&M after the shortened COVID season of 2020 where she ranked second in the nation in doubles and eighth in doubles per game. In her first season as a Ragin' Cajun she ended the regular season with a .400 batting average and claimed the title of Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, Louisiana Sports Writers Association Hitter of the Year, and First Team honors on the All-Sun Belt and NFCA All-Central Region teams.

During her time with the Cajuns, it was not uncommon to see her step up to bat and perform like this, especially after the fans would yell their traditional chant, "Soup it up, Campbell!":

https://twitter.com/Jourdyn_13/status/1770892769206079497/photo/1

