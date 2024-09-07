Cajuns Cruise Past Kennesaw St. After Shaky Start

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns earned a solid 34-7 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on September 7, 2024, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Cajuns got off to a shaky start, with Kennesaw State striking first when Preston Daniels punched in a short rushing touchdown, putting the Owls ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. That would be the last time the Owls found the end zone, as Louisiana’s defense clamped down from there on out.

In the second quarter, Louisiana’s offense woke up, led by quarterback Ben Wooldridge. Wooldridge connected with Robert Williams for a 3-yard touchdown, tying the game and setting the stage for the Cajuns to take control. The running game also came alive, with Elijah Davis leading the charge. Davis scored twice in the second quarter, first on a 1-yard run and later adding another rushing touchdown. Zachary Perry joined in with a 19-yard scamper to the end zone, helping Louisiana go into halftime up 20-7.

The Cajuns continued their dominance in the second half, with Davis adding his second touchdown of the game to extend the lead to 34-7. Wooldridge managed the offense efficiently throughout the game, and the defense held firm, keeping Kennesaw State from mounting any serious comeback. The Owls couldn’t find any answers for Louisiana’s strong defense, and the Cajuns cruised to an easy victory.

Louisiana’s defense, which had performed well in their season opener against Grambling, once again shined, holding the Owls scoreless after their initial touchdown. This defensive effort, combined with a balanced offensive attack, paved the way for the win.

Looking ahead, the Cajuns are set to face the UAB Blazers in their next game, hoping to build on their momentum and keep their undefeated season alive​