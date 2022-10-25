Cajuns Crack the Top 50: Louisiana’s Defense Ranks Among the Best in the Nation

The Cajuns are beginning to find their rhythm as a team as they put together back-to-back Sun Belt Conference wins over Marshall and Arkansas State. The offense has seemed to turn the corner with Ben Wooldridge taking over as the full-time starter in place of the injured Chandler fields. While the offense is beginning to pick, the defense is as hot as they have been all season long.

The Cajuns' defense is not just good, they are dominant. Last week against Arkansas State, the Cajuns held the Red Wolves to 0-11 on third-down conversions. The Cajuns had also forced six straight three-and-outs at one point in the game. The Cajuns gave up a total of 24 points in the last two games combined. The Cajuns rank third in the SBC in terms of total defense, only allowing an average of 19 points per game.

The Cajuns aren't just good by Sun Belt standards, the Cajuns rank nationally in some key defensive categories. The Cajuns are tied for 5th nationally in total turnovers with 17 so far this season. The Cajuns have the second most interceptions in the country with 12 and are only behind Wisconsin with 14. You add those numbers to the 19 points per game they are giving up, and you have a defense that cracks the top 50 in terms of total defense.

The Cajuns sit in great company and are ranked ahead of some of the nation's top blue bloods such as LSU, Clemson, and Ole Miss. It's no surprise that this defense is one of the best in program history with key veterans such as Braylon Trahan and Andre Jones.

The team is tied first in interceptions in the SBC with Braylon Trahan recording three of those himself. That puts him in a four-way tie for second in the conference. The veteran safety recorded his 12th career interception Saturday against the Red Wolves.

The Cajuns Senior pass rusher, Andre Jones, ranks seventh in the conference in terms of sacks with 4.5 on the year. Jones has also contributed to the team's 12 interceptions with one of his own against Rice in Week three.

The Cajuns will go into Thursday's matchup against Southern Miss having forced at least one turnover in every game this season. They will look to keep that streak alive as they face off against a Golden Eagles offense that hasn't been the best at putting points on the board this season. The Cajuns game will be televised on ESPN 2 or you can listen live on 103.3 The GOAT.

