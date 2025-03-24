MOBILE, Ala. (103.3 The GOAT) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team bounced back in a big way this weekend, taking two of three games from South Alabama in a crucial Sun Belt Conference road series at Stanky Field. After a dominant Friday night win and a tough loss on Saturday, the Cajuns roared back with a resounding victory in Sunday’s finale to even their conference record at 3-3 and improve to 11-14 overall.

Game 1: Cajuns Cruise to 7-1 Victory Behind Morgan and Herrmann

Louisiana opened the weekend with a strong all-around performance on Friday, defeating South Alabama 7-1. The Cajuns got on the board early and never looked back thanks to a clutch 2-RBI double from Owen Galt in the fifth inning, followed by a three-run insurance rally in the ninth.

On the mound, Chase Morgan tossed four shutout innings to earn the win, while Andrew Herrmann was lights out in relief, striking out three and allowing just one run over the final five frames.

Game 2: Early Hole Dooms Cajuns in 8-1 Loss

Saturday’s matchup saw the Cajuns fall behind early and struggle to recover. South Alabama put up three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Kyle Morrison, and added insurance throughout the game to take an 8-1 win.

Caleb Stelly provided the lone offensive highlight for Louisiana with a solo home run in the sixth, his first of the season. The Cajuns committed three errors and managed just five hits, while Jaguars starter Mitchell Heer held Louisiana to two hits over six innings.

Game 3: Higgs Goes Deep Twice as Louisiana Wins Series

The rubber match on Sunday was all about offensive firepower, and Conor Higgs stole the show. The junior outfielder launched two home runs and drove in five runs as the Cajuns stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the first and never looked back, defeating South Alabama 9-3 to clinch the series​.

Lee Amedee added a two-run double, while Caleb Stelly stayed hot at the plate with two more hits. On the mound, JR Tollett threw six shutout innings to earn the win, scattering eight hits and striking out five.

Key Stats from the Series:

Conor Higgs: 4-for-10, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Caleb Stelly: 5-for-9, HR, 2 BB

Owen Galt: 4-for-10, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Pitching Staff: 20 strikeouts across 3 games, 3.33 ERA for the series

What This Means for the Cajuns

With the series win, Louisiana moves to 3-3 in Sun Belt play and showed signs of turning a corner after some early season struggles. The offense, led by Higgs, Galt, and Stelly, has started to click, and the pitching staff delivered quality starts in two of the three games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming midweek game against nationally-ranked LSU before their next weekend series, this time at home against James Madison University.