Cajun Softball Makes Their Way Back in the Top 25 After an Impressive Week

It was a tough Clearwater invitational for the Cajuns as they lost five of their six matchups including all of them to nationally-ranked opponents. The Cajuns were ranked 22nd going into Clearwater but would fall out of the top 25 completely after falling to 5-5 on the season. Glasco and the girls wouldn’t stay down for long as they bounced back with a big stretch over this past week.

It started with a trip to Orlando where they faced the 25th-ranked Knights of UCF as they claimed an 8-0 victory in run-rule fashion. Meghan Schorman led the charge in that game as she pitched a shutout to a hot UCF offense. The good times didn’t stop there as they traveled to Baton Rouge for the annual cross-over tournament with LSU. The Cajuns would take two victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christie, one at Tiger Park and one at Lamson Park. The Cajuns took down their second straight nationally ranked opponent as they bested the 14th ranked/undefeated LSU Tigers in a 5-4 game on Saturday. They even snagged what could be the play of the year in NCAA softball from Mihyia Davis.

The Cajuns would fall to LSU at home on Sunday in a 1-4 contest, but they had to shake it off fast with another SEC opponent coming to town in Ole Miss. The Cajuns got an outstanding performance from Alexa Langeliers at the plate as she accounted for all three of the Cajun runs in this game. The Cajuns needed all three of those runs as they found themselves in a tight ball game deadlocked at two a piece in the bottom of the eighth inning. Alexa went 3-4 on the night with an RBI single, a home run, and a walk-off single to end the game.

After winning five of their last six games with two coming against nationally ranked teams, the Cajuns have found themselves at 10-6. Their performance was impressive enough to get them back into ESPN’s latest top-25 rankings at #24.

The Cajuns have another great opportunity to move up in the polls once again as they head to Austin Texas this week to play in another tough tournament. In the Longhorn Invitational, they will face a tough Princeton team along with two matchups against a nationally ranked Texas squad that sits just outside the top 10 at the 11th spot. The Cajuns have learned a lot since the Clearwater invitational and are playing some of their best ball right now with help from playmakers such as Meghan Schorman and Alexa Langeliers.

The Cajuns begin play in the Longhorn Invitational on Friday as they battle McNeese. These games will be available on the Longhorn Network, but you can listen live on 103.3 The GOAT. Good luck ladies and Geaux Cajuns!

