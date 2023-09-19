After having a dismal 4-12 record in Week 1, Lynden Burton caught fire in Week 2. Although he started with a push in the Vikings/Eagles game, Burton finished an impressive 12-3-1 record. The only 3 games he lost were Broncos, Lions & Giants.

Meanwhile, Dave Schultz started out 9-7 in Week 1, but feel flat on his face with just 4 wins in Week 2, Packers, Tampa Bay, Cardinals, Saints and going 4-11-1 for the week.

Overall, Burton (16-15-1) leads Schultz by a (13-18-1)

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Vikings @ Eagles (-6.0) Vikings Philadelphia Push Dolphins (-3.0) @ Patriots Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Jets @ Cowboys (-9.5)



Jets Cowboys Cowboys Las Vegas @ Buffalo (-8.5) Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Ravens @ Bengals (-3.5) Cincy Ravens Ravens Chiefs (-3.5) at Jaguars Jaguars Chiefs Chiefs Chargers (-3.0) at Titans Chargers Titans Titans Packers at Falcons (-1.5)



Packers Packers Packers Seahawks at Lions (-5.0) Lions Lions Seahawks Colts @ Texans (-1.5) Texans Colts Colts Bears at Tampa Bay (-3.0)



Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Giants (-4) @ Cardinals



Cardinals Giants Cardinals 49ers (-7.5) at Rams



49ers Rams Rams Commanders @ Denver (-3.5)



Denver Denver Commanders Saints (-3.0) @ Panthers



Saints Saints Saints Browns (-2.0) @ Steelers Browns Steelers Steelers Weekly Record 4-11-1 12-3-1 Season Record 13-18-1 16-15-1