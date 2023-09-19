Burton Has Huge Week 2, Overtakes Schultz In SportsChat Pick &#8216;Em Challenge

Getty Images

After having a dismal 4-12 record in Week 1, Lynden Burton caught fire in Week 2.  Although he started with a push in the Vikings/Eagles game, Burton finished an impressive 12-3-1 record.  The only 3 games he lost were Broncos, Lions & Giants.

Meanwhile, Dave Schultz started out 9-7 in Week 1, but feel flat on his face with just 4 wins in Week 2, Packers, Tampa Bay, Cardinals, Saints and going 4-11-1 for the week.

Overall, Burton (16-15-1) leads Schultz by  a (13-18-1)

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Vikings @ Eagles (-6.0)VikingsPhiladelphia Push
Dolphins (-3.0) @ PatriotsPatriotsDolphinsDolphins
Jets @ Cowboys (-9.5)

JetsCowboysCowboys
Las Vegas @ Buffalo (-8.5)BuffaloBuffaloBuffalo
Ravens @ Bengals (-3.5)CincyRavensRavens
Chiefs (-3.5) at JaguarsJaguarsChiefsChiefs
Chargers (-3.0) at TitansChargersTitansTitans
Packers at Falcons (-1.5)

PackersPackersPackers
Seahawks at Lions (-5.0)LionsLionsSeahawks
Colts @ Texans (-1.5)TexansColtsColts
Bears at Tampa Bay (-3.0)

Tampa Bay Tampa BayTampa Bay
Giants (-4) @ Cardinals

CardinalsGiantsCardinals
49ers (-7.5) at Rams

49ersRamsRams
Commanders @ Denver (-3.5)

DenverDenverCommanders
Saints (-3.0) @ Panthers

SaintsSaintsSaints
Browns (-2.0) @ SteelersBrownsSteelersSteelers
Weekly Record4-11-112-3-1
Season Record13-18-116-15-1

