Burton Has Huge Week 2, Overtakes Schultz In SportsChat Pick ‘Em Challenge
After having a dismal 4-12 record in Week 1, Lynden Burton caught fire in Week 2. Although he started with a push in the Vikings/Eagles game, Burton finished an impressive 12-3-1 record. The only 3 games he lost were Broncos, Lions & Giants.
Meanwhile, Dave Schultz started out 9-7 in Week 1, but feel flat on his face with just 4 wins in Week 2, Packers, Tampa Bay, Cardinals, Saints and going 4-11-1 for the week.
Overall, Burton (16-15-1) leads Schultz by a (13-18-1)
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Vikings @ Eagles (-6.0)
|Vikings
|Philadelphia
|Push
|Dolphins (-3.0) @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets @ Cowboys (-9.5)
|Jets
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Las Vegas @ Buffalo (-8.5)
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Ravens @ Bengals (-3.5)
|Cincy
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Chiefs (-3.5) at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chargers (-3.0) at Titans
|Chargers
|Titans
|Titans
|Packers at Falcons (-1.5)
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Seahawks at Lions (-5.0)
|Lions
|Lions
|Seahawks
|Colts @ Texans (-1.5)
|Texans
|Colts
|Colts
|Bears at Tampa Bay (-3.0)
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|Giants (-4) @ Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Giants
|Cardinals
|49ers (-7.5) at Rams
|49ers
|Rams
|Rams
|Commanders @ Denver (-3.5)
|Denver
|Denver
|Commanders
|Saints (-3.0) @ Panthers
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Browns (-2.0) @ Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Weekly Record
|4-11-1
|12-3-1
|Season Record
|13-18-1
|16-15-1
