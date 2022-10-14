Saints Friday Injury Report: Receiver Room Looks Thin Against Bengals

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Saints come into this Sunday's matchup against the Bengals looking to improve to .500 on the season and beat a team that only last season was in the Super Bowl.

It's something of a homecoming for the numerous former Saints now playing for Cincy, including Trey Hendrickson and Vonn Bell, as well as a pair of Tigers who played in the Dome when they won the 2019 College National Championship, Joe Burrow and Ja'marr Chase.

However, for the Saints, a lot of their big names are still making one list you don't want to see them on: the injury report.

Coach Dennis Allen has confirmed that although Jameis is listed as questionable, Andy Dalton will be getting the start against his former team. As for who Dalton will be throwing the ball to? That's anyone's guess.

The Saints have 3 big names from the receiver position listed as out. And on the other side of that, Marshon Lattimore, who has been locking star receivers down mostly all season, is also out.

The good news? Not much, but Ryan Ramczyk and Taysom Hil (who's coming off of a career performance against Seattle) are good to go, and Chris Olave, who suffered a scary-looking concussion, is merely listed as questionable after being able to fully participate in Friday's practice.

14 players in total were listed on the injury report, with 5 being confirmed out for Sunday. The full injury report follows:

DNP - Did Not Participate       LP - Limited Participant      FP - Full Participant

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

 
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRDeonte HartyFootDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNPDNPOut
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
DEPayton TurnerChestDNPDNPDNPOut
WRChris OlaveConcussionDNPLPFPQuestionable
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipDNPLPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykRestLPLPFP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
SJ.T. GrayFootLPFPFP
TETaysom HillRibLPFPFP
SMarcus MayeRibLPLPLPQuestionable
DTMalcolm RoachAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLPLPQuestionable

The Saints take on the Bengals on Sunday, October 16 in the Superdome at noon.

