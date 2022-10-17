She didn't hold back.

The daughter of LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly did not hold back when it came to referencing some Florida Gator fans.

The Tigers traveled to Gainsville last Saturday in a marquee SEC matchup, and prior to the game, Florida fans were unleashing on LSU fans.

As you will see here, Grace Kellly was on the sideline prior to the game and Florida fans apparently did not hold back on how they felt about the Tigers.

Kelly said that she was warned about the Gators fans and now she feels like those who warned her, were right.

I will warn you, some may find the language in the video below to be offensive.

LSU did defeat Florida while down the "Swamp" and LSU fans seemed to really enjoy the victory.

Here are LSU fans leaving the stadium last Saturday night.